Amusing news from France as Michel Barnier has been knocked out of the Republican primary race in the first round, coming third with 23.8% of the vote:

Eric Ciotti 25.59%

Valerie Pecresse 25%

Michel Barnier 23.83%

Xavier Bertrand 22.46%

Philippe Juvin 3.13%

Maybe we should try voting again in the hope he gets the right result next time round?