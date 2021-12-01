Labour Branch Tells Visitors to Vote Against Labour

The Mid Norfolk Labour Party has taken back control of party messaging, and is currently telling local residents to “VOTE GREEN PARTY THE LABOUR PARTY UNDER STARMER IS FINISHED”. The website’s edits are apparently the work of a “disgruntled former party member” who used to manage the site, however the party branch say they are “powerless to amend its website” as they do not have the necessary log-ins. The graffiti’s apparently been up for a week…

Any prospective Norfolk voters are told that Sir Keir “lied to get elected leader and backtracking on all the pledges he gave at the time. He can’t be trusted any more than Johnson can.” It seems Mid Norfolk voters are already adhering to the website’s demand – the party only got 22.2% in 2019…