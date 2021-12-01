Jon’s Snow-Go Leaving Do

It’s almost a year exactly since Guido broke one of the most-followed up media stories of the pandemic: Kay Burley’s lockdown-breaking birthday bash, a story that resulted in a six month suspension for her, and a three month suspension for fellow party-goer Beth Rigby. This year it appears the broadcasting elite are being much more Covid-cautious.

Over at Channel 4, Guido hears Jon Snow’s leaving bash for the conclusion of his 32-year career has been canned over Omicron fears. A spokesman for the broadcaster said:

“Channel 4 News has taken the sensible decision to delay Jon’s Snow’s leaving party until we know more about the Omicron variant and how serious it is to people’s health.”

They do, however, promise he’ll be getting “the send-off he deserves when it is safe to do so”. Thankfully, Guido is yet to see any signs of cancellation of SW1’s other Christmas socials…