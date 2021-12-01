Bitter Bercow Turns Against MPs Taking Peerages

Thatcher famously said that “being powerful is like being a lady. If you have to tell people you are, you aren’t.” John Bercow is providing absolute proof of this with his new podcast announced this afternoon, Absolute Power. The three minute trailer released alongside the promotional material instantly reminds listeners just how odious and repellant the former speaker is, bitching about Gove, Boris and William Hague. The most hilariously lacking-in-self-awareness quote comes about the latter:

“It was a very sad last day for William Hague in the House of Commons: he was standing down at the general election and he subsequently went to the House of Lords. It was, frankly, a pitiful way for him to conclude his parliamentary career.”

Comments there from a man who never wanted to enter the Lords after his own Commons career…