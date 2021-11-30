Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Rayner Versus Fabbers

This week’s Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week is a parliamentary face-off: Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner versus Tory grandee Michael Fabricant. The opening salvo came from Fabbers, who claimed that Rayner was “squawk[ing] on about Geoffrey Cox” over the sleaze scandal:

Five days later, Rayner finally returned the favour, accusing Fabricant of “classism and sexism“, and slamming Boris for his Peppa Pig speech:

Unlike Angie, Fabricant took little time to push back, claiming “you’d think she might have managed something more original“:

Rayner finally had enough. This time responding within hours, she said:

As of this evening, it looks like Rayner’s having the final word on this – Fabbers still hasn’t responded, despite mocking Angie for taking five days to respond to his initial blow. As always, Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to determine the winner…

 
