Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Rayner Versus Fabbers

This week’s Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week is a parliamentary face-off: Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner versus Tory grandee Michael Fabricant. The opening salvo came from Fabbers, who claimed that Rayner was “squawk[ing] on about Geoffrey Cox” over the sleaze scandal:
Angela Rayner squawks on about Geoffrey Cox and his Virgin Islands Government client. She doesn’t grasp— Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧 (@Mike_Fabricant) November 25, 2021
👉It’s the same case
👉He’s one of the top specialists in international law
👉She isn’t capable of holding down any job which requires intellect https://t.co/JYRa5edVDX
Five days later, Rayner finally returned the favour, accusing Fabricant of “classism and sexism“, and slamming Boris for his Peppa Pig speech:
I’ve just been made aware of this tweet this morning. Classism and sexism is alive and well in the Conservative Party…— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 29, 2021
Michael your PM went to Oxford and Eton but can’t even do a speech without embarrassing himself and talking about Peppa Pig. “Intellect” or just entitlement? https://t.co/JPHjZaZ57i
Unlike Angie, Fabricant took little time to push back, claiming “you’d think she might have managed something more original“:
It took Ms Rayner long enough to respond. My tweet was posted 5 days ago. After all that time, you'd think she might have managed something more original.— Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧 (@Mike_Fabricant) November 29, 2021
(All a bit sad, really. And she's #Labour's Deputy Leader.)https://t.co/nVZMTm1gm8
Rayner finally had enough. This time responding within hours, she said:
Were you calling me thick Michael? Don’t be shy, say it with your whole chest mate https://t.co/hExlCiK8XV— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 29, 2021
As of this evening, it looks like Rayner’s having the final word on this – Fabbers still hasn’t responded, despite mocking Angie for taking five days to respond to his initial blow. As always, Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to determine the winner…