Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Rayner Versus Fabbers

This week’s Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week is a parliamentary face-off: Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner versus Tory grandee Michael Fabricant. The opening salvo came from Fabbers, who claimed that Rayner was “squawk[ing] on about Geoffrey Cox” over the sleaze scandal:

Angela Rayner squawks on about Geoffrey Cox and his Virgin Islands Government client. She doesn’t grasp

👉It’s the same case

👉He’s one of the top specialists in international law

👉She isn’t capable of holding down any job which requires intellect https://t.co/JYRa5edVDX — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧 (@Mike_Fabricant) November 25, 2021

Five days later, Rayner finally returned the favour, accusing Fabricant of “classism and sexism“, and slamming Boris for his Peppa Pig speech:

I’ve just been made aware of this tweet this morning. Classism and sexism is alive and well in the Conservative Party…



Michael your PM went to Oxford and Eton but can’t even do a speech without embarrassing himself and talking about Peppa Pig. “Intellect” or just entitlement? https://t.co/JPHjZaZ57i — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 29, 2021

Unlike Angie, Fabricant took little time to push back, claiming “you’d think she might have managed something more original“:

It took Ms Rayner long enough to respond. My tweet was posted 5 days ago. After all that time, you'd think she might have managed something more original.

(All a bit sad, really. And she's #Labour's Deputy Leader.)https://t.co/nVZMTm1gm8 — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧 (@Mike_Fabricant) November 29, 2021

Rayner finally had enough. This time responding within hours, she said:

Were you calling me thick Michael? Don’t be shy, say it with your whole chest mate https://t.co/hExlCiK8XV — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) November 29, 2021

As of this evening, it looks like Rayner’s having the final word on this – Fabbers still hasn’t responded, despite mocking Angie for taking five days to respond to his initial blow. As always, Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to determine the winner…