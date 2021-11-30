Truss Continues Playing Thatcher

The Mail on Sunday article that a new Tory WhatsApp group, Liz For Leader, has been set up in a pre-meditated leadership attempt suggests her team thinks she can put tanks on the lawn of current second-in-line Sunak. She’s now taken that image and run with it, being pictured in a tank on her trip in Estonia.

Truss is in the country ahead of the first meeting of the NATO foreign ministers, bluntly saying of Russia:

“We have seen this playbook from the Kremlin before when Russia falsely claimed its illegal annexation of Crimea was a response to Nato aggression”.

With her tank moment and attack on Russia, it seems Liz isn’t just trying to evoke Mrs T’s fashion…