Starmer Snubs Rayner Again Over Lobby Christmas Drinks

Yesterday’s reshuffle was subject to additional drama thanks to Sir Keir’s decision to “blindside” Angela Rayner, withholding information of his specific intentions and launching the shake-up during her big anti-sleaze speech. It now appears Keir has snubbed poor Angie again…

Guido’s been passed the invite for this year’s LOTO Christmas Lobby drinks. According to the text, hacks have been asked to “save the date for Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves’ Christmas party”. It seems odd that Keir’s hosting his big festive shindig in conjunction with his Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, rather than the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner. At any rate, Jenny Harries may yet have the drinks party cancelled…