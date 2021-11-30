Rees-Mogg Doesn’t Deny Nadine’s Forthright Correspondence

On Saturday The Times’ Nigel Farndale ran a diary piece based on a previously unpublished Nadine Dorries interview, recorded during the coalition era:

“She told me she had written a letter to a fellow Tory backbencher who had said that there aren’t many MPs from the working classes because they don’t know how to write letters. Her letter to him, in its entirety, read: “Dear Mr Rees-Mogg, you are a f***wit. Yours sincerely, Nadine Dorries.”

A great story about the now-Cabinet colleagues.

In today’s Moggcast, Jacob was asked about the incident by Paul Goodman. Rees-Mogg diplomatically dodged the question, telling listeners:

“Nadine is brilliant, I’m such a supporter of Nadine and I have no interest in raking up old correspondence.”

Hopefully Cabinet dealings are now more convivial…