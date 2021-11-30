Labour to Back SNP No Confidence Motion

Guido understands Labour will be backing the SNP’s vote of no confidence in the PM this afternoon. Guido revealed yesterday afternoon that the motion will also call for the PM to have his pay docked by over £40,000 – a move that would see him earning 24% less than Sturgeon.

Counter to recent opposition day tactics, Guido hears it is likely Tory MPs won’t abstain on the vote, with specific criticisms of the elections bill, which they’re almost all united behind, making it easier to vote against. Can Gove be brought out for another barnstorming summary speech?