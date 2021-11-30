Green Party’s £15 Minimum Wage Hypocrisy

At their autumn conference last month, the Green Party membership overwhelmingly voted to support the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) and their ‘Fight for 15’ minimum wage campaign. Guido has already pointed out the Bakers Union’s hypocrisy, advertising roles in April this year with salaries of £12 per hour. Now it’s the Greens’ turn…

Last Friday, the Green Party advertised five campaign organiser jobs, all paid between £21,799 and £23,596. That works out at £10.50 to £11.30 per hour – all well below £15 per hour minimum the membership backed in their emergency motion last month. Co-conspirators will remember £15 an hour is equal to £31,200.

While only the Suffolk-based role is 35 hours a week, all the others are paid at pro-rata rates below their party’s policy.

When the motion passed, members claimed it was time to “end age-based pay discrimination” and the £15 minimum wage was “desperately need[ed]“. It looks like the party leadership happens to disagree…