GB News Commence National Marketing Campaign

Guido has noticed posters and advertisments for GB News popping up in interesting places, like outside the BBC’s London HQ. Ironic given the London commentariat have maligned the channel without even watching it in the main. After a technically shaky start, the station is looking more slick and increasingly beating rival channels BBC News and Sky News in many prime time battles.

GB News say their campaign was informed by recent research by Yonder, which found that most people believe that TV news is too one-sided and stifles debate (64%), that there is too much political correctness (65%), and that the media is dominated by the London media bubble (66%). Their strategy is to

“… target the tens of millions of people outside of London who are unaware of the channel and who are favorable to what it is offering. GB News is a challenger brand so our approach is based on attacking the incumbent, giving people positive reasons to watch and information of when and where to see it. Our research shows that most of the small minority of people who have a negative view of the channel have never even watched it. It’s just they happen to be concentrated in London, so we are going to be advertising to the 86% of people who live outside.”

GB News is aiming to serve the majority of people who are fed up with other TV news channels hamstrung by political correctness. It is a big target market…