BBC Fails to Flag Michie’s Communist Views for Second Time in Three Days

Marxist Susan Michie returned to our screens once again this morning to lecture the public and government about the new Omicron variant. She has appeared on the BBC twice in three days, with presenters failing to mention that Michie is a Marxist campaigner both times. It is completely disingenuous for the BBC to repeatedly fail to mention this to viewers.

It’s not just Guido criticising the corporation’s attitude here. In a Times article yesterday, senior Cambridge University clinical research associate Raghib Ali said:

“I think it would have been helpful to say to the viewers there may have been a conflict of interest. I also think scientists’ track record should be taken into account. For example Professor Michie’s organisation Independent Sage has repeatedly made inaccurate forecasts overestimating infections since July.”

Professor Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at Reading University, also said:

“I see nothing wrong with Professor Michie being given air time, but it should be in a more balanced way. But that’s not her responsibility to ensure, it’s the BBC’s.”

So far the only prime time presenter to call out Michie’s hardline beliefs for the transparency of viewers is Richard Madeley…