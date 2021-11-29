Starmer’s Second 2021 Reshuffle Imminent

Angela Rayner’s IfG speech on cleaning up politics had already been blown out of the water by Omicron, although Starmer may yet completely bury any coverage. The Times this morning carries an eyebrow-raising story that he plans a reshuffle before Christmas to remove his shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds – who’s failed to land any blows on struggling Priti – shadow Education Secretary Kate Green – who’s been struggling to stand on her own two feet – and shadow DCMS Secretary Jo Stevens – who Guido’s just had to search on Wikipedia.

Excitedly, both Paul Waugh and Labour List’s Sienna Rodgers report the reshuffle has already begun – all while Rayner’s mid-speech. A Rayner ally tells Rodgers that:

“Trying to sack Angela and make her the scapegoat for Hartlepool was stupid. But doing a reshuffle when she’s literally on her feet giving a speech attacking the Tories for being corrupt is just plain offensive.”

Guido contacted Labour’s spokesperson, however they’ve gone mysteriously quiet…