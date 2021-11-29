SNP MP Dismisses Sturgeon Replacement Speculation

SNP MP John Nicholson batted away claims that his party colleagues are considering replacing Nicola Sturgeon on Politics Live this morning:

“I’ve heard absolutely nothing[…] I think she’s an enormous asset. She’s head and shoulders above our competition, and people like her in Scotland […] It’s not true, I have not had a single conversation with any other MP about a successor.”

Sturgeon herself has insisted she intends to serve a full five-year term, and has no plans to step down. At any rate, it’d be rude to claim otherwise amid Labour’s reshuffle. Save it for later, John…