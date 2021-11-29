Sleaze-Slamming Ed Davey Placed Under Sleaze Investigation

If only the LibDem leader had followed the old rule of letting he without sin cast the first stone: since the beginning of the Owen Paterson scandal, Ed Davey has been all over the airwaves and social media slamming the Tories’ supposedly sleazy behaviour. He recently appeared on Politics Live to accuse the PM of being “mired in corruption and sleaze”

Guido pointed out that Davey himself rakes in £78,000-a-year for 120 hours work on his second jobs. It now transpires Parliament’s Standards Commissioner is taking a second look at Davey’s earnings. It’s been spotted that last week he became the first MP since the sleaze scandal broke to be placed under investigation by Kathryn Stone for “Registration and declaration of an interest under the Guide to the Rules”

Try and stifle your laughter…