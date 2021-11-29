Rayner Confirms She’s Been Left in the Dark Again Over Starmer’s Reshuffle

Rayner reacting to the news of Starmer’s ongoing reshuffle:

“I don’t know the details of any reshuffle – I’ve been concentrating on the job that I’m doing…Six months ago I said again we need some consistency in how we’re approaching things and I want us to be seen as a government in waiting”.

While some claim Rayner and her team have been totally blindsided by LOTO, Guido is being heavily briefed by other shadow cabinet sources denying this. One tells Guido she is just “desperately trying to confect a row” – she knew about both the timing and reshuffle herself, having been “pushing [it] for months”. Just this morning on Times Radio she said “I reckon that Keir would tell me first”. Popcorn supplies running dangerously low in SW1…