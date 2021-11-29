NEW: Foreign Office Holds “Intersex Inclusion” Event During Working Hours

Two weeks after Cabinet Office civil servants learned about the healing properties of crystals, FCDO mandarins were given an even more exciting opportunity to waste time at work. An internal memo sent to Guido shows staff were offered a series of lectures and seminars on “Trans and Intersex Inclusion“, the role of faith in policymaking, and “initiatives for the LGBT+ business community“. Most of which were held during the working day…

Presumably staff no longer have any loose ends to tie up in Afghanistan, meaning they had nothing better to do at 1pm on a Tuesday than ask questions like “has science killed God?“. The memo also claims that the FCDO is still “reviewing of its membership” of Stonewall’s Diversity Champions Programme – a review which should be unnecessary given Liz Truss has said she thinks all government departments should withdraw from it…