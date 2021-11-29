Today Programme Evacuated Mid-Broadcast

The Today Programme went off-air for about 15 minutes this morning as a fire alarm – broadcast live on the airwaves – forced Nick Robinson and Martha Kearney to evacuate the building and start out in the cold for the duration. Listeners were instead treated to blissful periods of silence, followed by a World News report on t-shirts. Thankfully it was a false alarm. The broadcast of the Today Programme is one of the official measures the Royal Navy’s nuclear command uses to prove that the United Kingdom still exists. Thankfully they can stand down…