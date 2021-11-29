Bryant’s New Nine-Point Plan to Clean Up Politics
As promised, Chris Bryant’s Standards Committee has come out with a nine-point list to clean up Parliament’s standards rules. Here’s Guido’s precis for co-conspirators:
- An outright ban on Members providing paid parliamentary advice, consultancy or strategy services
- MPs must have a written contract for any outside work, explicitly saying they cannot lobby
- Clarifying the “serious wrong exemption” rule in the lobbying code
- Double the six-month limit on reward or consideration restrictions in the lobbying rules to 12 months
- Encouraging MPs to seek expert advice before acting, meaning they cannot ‘accidentally’ breach the code of conduct
- Ending the ministerial exemption to register gifts and hospitality
- Improve the transparency and searchability of the register
- Adding a new code of conduct rule banning MPs from subjecting anyone to “unreasonable and excessive personal attack”
- Adding an 8th principle to the public life principles – “Respect”
This last one is already facing significant opposition from MPs…