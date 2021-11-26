SNP Deputy Claims “Future of Our Planet” Rests on Scottish Independence

The SNP have adopted a new tactic in their campaign for Scottish independence: claiming it might well save the world. Speaking this afternoon at the party’s digital conference, SNP depute leader Keith Brown said:

“We need independence to invest in our bountiful renewable energy resources, which are the envy of Europe. The future of our planet depends on it – and it’s too important to be left to the Tories. Never forget what Westminster control means for Scotland. Westminster control means the North east of Scotland is overlooked for investment in crucial carbon capture projects.”

Brown added that the party’s “optimism and ambition” would bring independence over the line, and that Nicola Sturgeon’s “exemplary leadership” was a preview of what an independent Scotland would look like. Just ignore the rats…