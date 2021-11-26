Sajid Javid Warns That Pandemic “Is Far From Over”

This morning Sajid Javid warned that the pandemic “is far from over” following the discovery of a new highly mutated variant spreading across South Africa. In a statement to Parliament this morning, Javid said:

“We must continue to act with caution and do all we can to keep this virus at bay”.

So far there are no detected cases of this new variant in the UK, though Javid warned that it’s of “huge international concern”. The government has already moved six African countries onto the red list, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claiming the move was about “buying time” ahead of the “inevitable” spread of the new variant. Hardly a promising start to Christmas…