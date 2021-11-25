Theresa May Steals the Show at Spectator Awards

Relinquishing the stresses of Prime Ministerial office have done wonders for loosening up the Maybot. She stole the show last night dancing on stage to her classic Dancing Queen, boogying with former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland. She won the ‘Backbencher of the Year’ award and opened by thanking her colleagues “who ensured that I was on the backbenches – some of you are here tonight.” The zenith of her performance, however, came at the end when she concluded with a totally unexpected filthy joke. Audio courtesy of Steerpike:

Among the night’s other winners included Sajid Javid, taking home ‘Comeback of the Year’. He thanked those responsible for making the victory happen – including the CCTV guy at the Department for Health…