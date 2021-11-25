Lee Anderson Versus Steve Bray Round Two: “Go Brush Your Teeth”

After his first attempt confronting Lee Anderson fell flat, Steve Bray once again tried messing with the straight-talking MP outside Parliament last night. Unlike last time, when Lee slammed Bray as a “lazy, bone idled, parasite”, this time the Ashfield MP simply told Steve to brush his teeth. For some reason, Bray must think he won the exchange, given he uploaded the clip to his own Twitter account…

Responding to Bray’s Twitter threat of possible legal action, Guido asked Anderson whether he was concerned. He said “Yes, it keeps me awake every single night. I would love to see the evidence that he has a job though.”