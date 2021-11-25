Christmas Booze Shortage Fears Overblown

As the Independent this morning claims the UK faces a “Christmas booze shortage due to supply chain chaos“, supply chain expert Professor Richard Wilding appeared on LBC to put fears to rest and assure punters that the shelves will be stocked for the festive season. Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Wilding said that, despite challenges such as the pandemic surge in Europe, Britain won’t be as badly affected:

“I think we will have booze on the shelves, that is for sure. But there are still big challenges in the supply chain…we’re hearing about how the pandemic is starting to ramp up in Europe, that will create a disruption…you have to remember that when you’re planning Christmas within the supply chain, believe it or not, we start in January. So this isn’t something that’s just suddenly happened.”

Guido will drink to that.