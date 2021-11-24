John Nicolson’s Obsessive Nadine Twitter Splurge

Yesterday Nadine Dorries made a highly-entertaining DCMS select committee performance. During the hearing Dorries took no prisoners, blasting her ‘left-wing’ critics and attacking the BBC. The SNP’s John Nicolson spent a large portion of his allotted time blasting Nadine over the content of her past tweets, and attacking her for using the phrase “leftie snowflake”. Ironic, then, that just 24 hours after the tense exchange, Guido calculates Nicolson has tweeted, liked or retweeted 168 different posts relating to Nadine Dorries. She’s clearly living in his head rent free…

Some of the tweets liked by Nicolson are arguably themselves verging on the exact abuse Nicolson lambasted Dorries for, including retweeting one post calling her “grotesque” and “thick as two short planks”. Other likes included tweets calling her “disgusting” and a “mendacious, vacuous Tory goon”. Meanwhile he had the gall to claim “Dorries’s record of online abuse is appalling”…