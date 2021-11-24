Dawn Butler Fails to Get Thrown Out of the Commons Again

Dawn Butler has once again tried to get herself booted out of the Commons for the sake of a few Twitter likes. Last time, it worked – this time, not so much. Standing to make a point of order this afternoon, Butler claimed Gillian Keegan had given “misleading information to MPs on the government’s handling of contracts during the pandemic“, and was “incorrect and wrong“. After discouraging “such long points of order”, Deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing politely pointed out that Butler’s claim “was not a matter for the chair”.

Sensing an opportunity to go viral, Butler then asked:

“I just wonder how we’re supposed to operate in Parliament if Ministers do not come to the House and tell the truth.”

After scolding Butler for accusing Gillian Keegan of lying, Laing gave her the chance to retract the statement. Butler tried again:

“The minister is rewriting history and I think we have a problem with that.”

Rather than giving Butler what she wants, Laing accepted the claim and let the issue pass. Another well-handled moment from Laing after she did the same thing with Zarah Sultana last week…