Wife Orders Tory Councillor Who Tweeted Satirical Liverpool Terrorist Attack Picture to Pay Corbyn

Conservative councillor Paul Nickerson – who posted a satirical picture of Corbyn carrying a Remembrance wreath towards the burning Liverpool terrorist attack taxi with the caption “Unsurprising” – has agreed to pay the Islington North MP “substantial damages”. The amount Nickerson agreed to pay has not been disclosed, however according to Jeremy Corbyn Paul will “pay substantial damages and legal costs”. Corbyn will use this “substantial” settlement to support charities close to his heart…

In a statement published to twitter the Conservative councillor explained:

“The false photograph (…) gave the completely untrue impression that Jeremy Corbyn supports terrorist violence including suicide bombings, which without any hesitation I wholly accept he does not.”

Corbyn of course has sided with terrorists over and over again. It can’t be stressed enough that this did not go to Court, nor did Nickerson take formal legal advice. Guido doubts Corbyn would have won in Court because it is clearly satire. Nickerson told Guido that he decided to settle after his wife told him to pay up…