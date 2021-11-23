Rayner Writes 9 Complaint Letters in 17 Days

Labour’s opposition strategy is to send letters demanding investigations into various Tory misdemeanours. In just 17 days, Angela Rayner has written 9 separate complaint letters and called for six different investigations into Tory sleaze. That’s one letter every other day…

The first letter of this month was published on November 5th, with the latest published yesterday (November 22nd). Here’s what Rayner’s been writing about:

Despite publishing the strongly-worded letters to Twitter, so far, not one has prompted an investigation. Nonetheless, Guido waits with bated breath for Angela’s next complaint… 

 
mdi-account-multiple-outline Angela Rayner
mdi-timer November 23 2021 @ 10:16 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments