As the government’s new social care costing cap squeaked through the Commons last night by just 272 votes to 246, the question of what is Labour’s alternative inevitably came up on this morning’s media round. Unfortunately for Labour’s Sarah Owen MP, the details haven’t exactly been fleshed out yet: other than the ‘tax the wealthy’, Sky News’ Kay Burley struggled to get much out of her, despite asking nine times. “Tax the wealthy” – why hasn’t anyone thought of this before?