GB News’ Unreported Winning Viewer Numbers

GB News is quietly turning into a ratings winner – which will dismay the Guardianistas who predicted and hoped otherwise. Last night’s viewing figures show the upstart news channel outflanking Sky News and the BBC with its evening programming: both Farage and Brazier smashed Sky News Tonight and BBC News at 8pm, with Dewbs & Co beating News Hour with Mark Austin – and even performing respectably against BBC News at Six. Here’s the breakdown, showing peak audience figures:

BBC News at Six is still a blockbuster as news channels go. The situation changes immediately Farage is on screen at 7pm:

Colin Brazier maintains the ratings lead later into the late evening:

Sky is still persisting with their dull Daily Climate Show, even though it halves their ratings. Viewer share drops from 0.5% to 0.2% as soon as it airs, only to immediately shoot back up to 0.4% once it’s over…