Starmer’s Own Leadership Campaign Chair Slams His Second Referendum Policy

It seems Starmer’s own leadership campaign chair, Jenny Chapman, has successfully completed the five stages of grief faster than many of her PLP colleagues. Despite being Corbyn’s Shadow Minister for Exiting the EU and a leading proponent of a second referendum – eventually forcing Corbyn’s hand – she’s now finally realised the policy was a bad idea. In an under-the-radar tweet over the weekend, Starmer’s top ally responded to a user who criticised the policy:

That was a bad idea tbf — Jenny Chapman (@JennyChapman) November 21, 2021

Guido has a feeling Starmer has fewer regrets than his best mate in the Lords, then again he wasn’t a red wall MP…