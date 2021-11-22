Nigel Farage Offering £500 Private Video Chats

In a bid to support local businesses, Nigel Farage has announced he’s abandoning his infamous Cameo account – the US-based celebrity video-messaging app – for a new British alternative, Thrillz. Starting at £74 for individuals, or £300 for businesses, Nigel will happily send you a personalised video message celebrating any occasion – weddings, birthdays, bar mitzvahs, you name it. Since joining the service last night, he’s already received two five star reviews from happy customers.

For the super-fans with deeper pockets, Farage is also offering private Zoom chats both for businesses and consumers. For an individual, you can book a call with “Mr Brexit himself” for £500, while businesses will have to fork out £4,500. In-person events are also available, although the price is only available on application…