An email from Lord Rothermere has announced Paul Dacre is to return to DMG media as editor-in-chief. Rothermere says “He will not be involved in day-to-day editing” however will take an “active role advising me and the Editors”. Multiple journalists broke the news at once, however the crown goes to The i’s Poppy Wood…



On Friday evening The Times revealed Dacre was pulling out of the race to be next chair of Ofcom. In a letter he slammed the civil service, calling the process an “infelicitous dalliance with the Blob”. That night an in-the-know source told Guido Dacre was right, and “the blob” were very worried about their future jobs in tech firms, with every step of the process being gamed to ensure one of their own got the job instead. Still, great consolidation prize for Dacre…