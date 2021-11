Boris has just wrapped up his speech at the CBI, in which he – in the space of 20 minutes – managed to repeatedly lose his place, referred to himself in the third person, compared himself to Moses, quoted Lenin, impersonated the “vroom, vroom, rah, rah” of petrol cars, and asked the collected business heavyweights whether they’d ever been to Peppa Pig World. “Please Check Against Delivery” will be more meaningful for this speech…