MPs Declare a Staggering £274,109 This Month Alone From Second Jobs Despite Sleaze Row

Despite the ongoing sleaze row, MPs continue to rake in thousands of pounds from second jobs. This month Guido went through the register of interests and totted up all the money MPs are making through their side hustles…

This month alone, MPs have declared a combined £274,109 on top of their generous £81,932 salaries. Highlights include:

Sir Geoffrey Cox receiving £54,000 for legal work carried out in August.

Keir “No Second Jobs” Starmer earning £135.78 in book royalties.

David Lammy taking Earlier this week, Guido revealed Lammy has earned £150,000 since 2010 on articles and speaking gigs. £3,895 this month for speaking events.

Jess Phillips earning £2,240 from Independent articles.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross declaring £6,728 for football referee work from November 2020 to January this year. He was forced to apologise for previously failing to declare his salary…

Sir William Cash earning £31,800 working as a solicitor for William Cash & Co.

Nus Ghani receiving £60,000 per year for working just 7 hours a month as the non-executive Chairman of the Belfast Consortium Supervisory Board.

This comes as Boris Johnson backs a ban on some second jobs, though it’s not likely many of the above would be affected by his watered down proposals. Despite the scandal, MPs are still raking in the dough…