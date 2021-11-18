NEW: Covid Restrictions Lifted From Parliamentary Estate

Following the reintroduction of Covid restrictions on the parliamentary estate two weeks ago, this morning staffers received confirmation that the measures are being lifted with immediate effect – with all events, including banquets and tours, able to resume “with continued caution“. Mask-wearing is now “encouraged”, although it’s no longer mandatory…

The statement reads:

“In line with the House of Commons Commission’s decision on Monday, most of the additional measures that have been in place since 2 November will be lifted with immediate effect, and the operation of the estate will return to the level previously agreed by the Commission on 18 October. UKHSA has advised that activities such as banqueting and tours are able to restart at this time, although with continued caution. UKHSA’s advice for Committees remains unchanged.

As such, Chairs are asked to continue to follow the advice provided on taking an active role in ensuring Committees are run safely. As is the case across the rest of London and the wider country, the situation remains fragile and COVID-19 is still circulating. In order to help ensure that cases do not rise again on the estate it is very important that we all follow good practice and government guidance in relation to COVID-19, as outlined below. The situation will continue to be monitored closely and measures reinstated if necessary.”