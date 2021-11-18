Nadine Dorries Defends Late Night Kuenssberg Tweets

Following Laura Kuenssberg’s tweet last night that a Tory MP claimed Boris “looked weak and sounded weak” at the 1922 Committee, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries immediately pushed back in the PM’s defence, saying:

“Laura, this is no reflection on you personally, you know I truly respect and like you – but that message is beyond ridiculous. Although not quite as ridiculous as the desperate for your attention and approval person who sent it to you.”

The tweet – subsequently deleted – inevitably resulted in moans from the usual suspects…

Now Dorries has appeared in the Chamber this morning to dismiss the criticism, pointing out she “was not rebuking Laura Kuenssberg [and] the tweet was completely misinterpreted.” “Some people do seem to have a problem understanding a conversation of 240 characters”. Quite.