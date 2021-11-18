Labour in Hot Flush After Member Suspended for Saying “Only Women Experience the Menopause”

Yesterday it emerged the Labour Party had suspended the membership of Gil House pending investigation for allegedly engaging in prejudicial conduct that was “grossly detrimental to the party”. Gil’s crime? Insisting that “only women experience the menopause”.

Yet just last month, seven Labour Party MPs made very similar statements during the World Menopause Month debate. Throughout the discussion Carolyn Harris, Judith Cummins, Tonia Antoniazzi, Jessica Morden, Alex Davies-Jones, Dr. Rosena Allin-Khan, and Karin Smith made clear that the menopause is an issue unique to women. Who knew that their remarks were so controversial?

This utterly bonkers row is causing huge internal upset. One embarrassed Labour source blasted the party’s position on Trans issues stating:

“UK Labour rules, unlike the actual law, are based on gender and not sex – therefore they go behind the law, or as they would like the law, just like Stonewall does.”

Gil House, a loyal Labour Party member who was planning to stand as a councillor, has now resigned from the party.

In the hour long debate the Labour MPs failed to reference the trans community once. Instead Alex Davies-Jones insisted that “the menopause is an entirely natural biological process“ and Carolyn Harris pointed out that “the menopause is something that every woman will experience at some point in her lifetime”. Guido worries that their statement of biological facts means they are Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists (TERFs) in the eyes of the party activists who reported Gil House. Is the Labour Party going to suspend these seven MPs for prejudicial conduct?