Corbyn Suing Tory Councillor Over Satirical Liverpool Terrorist Attack Photo

Jeremy Corbyn is taking legal action against Tory councillor Paul Nickerson for posting a satirical picture of the Islington North MP carrying a Remembrance wreath towards the burning Liverpool terrorist attack taxi with the caption “Unsurprising”. The post – which received a huge amount of backlash – has since been deleted and Nickerson has apologised and written to Corbyn claiming that his account was “compromised” and the offending picture posted by somebody else. That old one…

Since the incident Mr Nickerson has been suspended by his council’s Conservative group. Leader of the East Riding Council Conservative group Jonathan Owen, said:

“All people in public life, irrespective of politics, should be united in condemning the terrorist attack that took place outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday. It is not the time for inappropriate remarks, however intended, and they will not be tolerated in this Conservative Group.”

Corbyn told his local newspaper the Islington Gazette

“My solicitor has been notified and we are taking legal action.”

Looks like Corbyn will be both present and involved in a lawsuit…