Camden Labour Group’s Chief Whip Resigns After Secret “Abusive” Twitter Account Exposed

Camden Labour Group’s chief whip Lazzaro Pietragnoli has resigned after his secret abusive twitter account @PHillmum, which he used to publicly attack and humiliate colleagues, was exposed. The account – which presents as a mother of three living in Primrose Hill social housing – called fellow Labour Councillor Maryam Eslamdoust a “scumbag” and her husband and fellow Councillor Thomas Gardiner a “disgraceful man”. Lazzaro Pietragnoli also frequently used the account praise his own work and achievements. Not very subtle…

Last week the Councillor blamed the account on his own wife, university professor Valentina Arena, when confronted by the Camden New Journal. In reality she had nothing to do with the account and didn’t even know that her name had been used in now-deleted reports by the Camden New Journal…

Just one week later Cllr Lazzaro Pietragnoli fessed up telling the Camden New Journal:

“I want to confirm that she [his wife] was never involved in the twitter account nor had she any knowledge of what I told you last week. That twitter account was set up by me as a prank, which clearly evolved into something very negative and abusive for which I am sorry”.

All in all a humiliating affair…