Rishi’s Snack Preference Not-So Man-of-the-People

Following Rishi’s splashes of wealth – from a £180 coffee cup, £95 flip flops and his £1,750 Peleton bike – he spent the run-up to the Budget boasting that his snack of choice was a run-of-the-mill can of Sprite and a Twix. Guido immediately had his doubts, given Sunak had previously boasted of his coke addiction. Diet!

Guido can now reveal Sunak’s choice of snack in private is very different to the man-of-the-people image his team tried spreading last month. According to a source the Chancellor’s favourite brand of crisp is a truffle-flavoured brand called Torres, costing as much as £5 for a 125g share bag, and only available in niche boutique stores like Fortnums and Selfridges.

He apparently describes them as “moreish” – something Guido can wholly attest. Will Rishi ever be able to pack-et in the spin?