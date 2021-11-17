Mail Announces Greig to Step Down

To this end, I am today delighted to appoint
Ted Verity Editor of Mail Newspapers, a
position that will include overall responsibility
for the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and
You magazine.
Ted is a Mail journalist to his core and
uniquely placed to oversee the next chapter
for our newspapers.
Geordie Greig will be stepping down as Editor
of Mail Newspapers at the end of this week.
Geordie has been at Associated Newspapers
for nearly 10 years having become Editor of
The Mail on Sunday in 2012 before becoming
Editor of the Daily Mail in 2018.
During that time, the Daily Mail became the
most-read UK newspaper and won Daily
Newspaper of the Year an impressive three
times.
In addition, during the pandemic, Geordie set
up Mail Force and raised a combined total of
£25 million for those in need; a truly breath-
taking achievement. He has been a
remarkable editor. I welcome him as
Consultant Editor.
This is a defining moment for the business
and though it is a challenging future, it is also
an exciting one.