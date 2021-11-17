Mail Announces Greig to Step Down

To this end, I am today delighted to appoint

Ted Verity Editor of Mail Newspapers, a

position that will include overall responsibility

for the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and

You magazine.

Ted is a Mail journalist to his core and

uniquely placed to oversee the next chapter

for our newspapers.

Geordie Greig will be stepping down as Editor

of Mail Newspapers at the end of this week.

Geordie has been at Associated Newspapers

for nearly 10 years having become Editor of

The Mail on Sunday in 2012 before becoming

Editor of the Daily Mail in 2018.

During that time, the Daily Mail became the

most-read UK newspaper and won Daily

Newspaper of the Year an impressive three

times.

In addition, during the pandemic, Geordie set

up Mail Force and raised a combined total of

£25 million for those in need; a truly breath-

taking achievement. He has been a

remarkable editor. I welcome him as

Consultant Editor.

This is a defining moment for the business

and though it is a challenging future, it is also

an exciting one.