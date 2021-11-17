Insulate Britain Dares Judge: Lock Me Up or I’ll Head for the Nearest Motorway

An Insulate Britain activist has warned the high court that he will “block the highway at the earliest opportunity” if he’s not thrown in jail for breaching the Home Office’s injunction, amid ongoing trials. The petulant irritant, Ben Taylor, was one of nine eco-terrorists facing the royal courts of justice yesterday, with the verdict due this morning. Other than his brazen refusal to apologise for the disruption, Ben Taylor did little to ingratiate himself to the court, being bollocked for saying he will continue to block the roads “until the government makes a meaningful statement and fucking acts on it”…

Taylor threatened the country with violent protest if the court goes down the route of “somehow [managing] to stop all non-violent protests”, and warned that:

“If you send me away to prison, 10 people will step forward in my place… If you send each of us away, 100 people will step forward and take our places. If you send 100 of us away, 1,000 people will step forward to take our place.”

Yesterday a 41-year-old protestor facing trial told LBC, “I’m crapping myself this morning, and I feel like crying.”

While the nine nuisance-makers could theoretically face two years in prison and an unlimited fine, Guido’s seen before how lightly the courts punish these lot…