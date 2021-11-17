Bellicose Bercow-Impersonating Hoyle Takes up 20% of Starmer-Boris PMQs Session

It seems the ghost of Bercow had returned to sit in the Speaker’s chair this afternoon, with Lindsay Hoyle intervening an enormous seven times during Starmer’s six questions to Boris. Not only did Hoyle try his best to kill off any atmosphere in the chamber the moment MPs made any noise, he ended up shouting:

“I’m not going to be challenged – you may be the Prime Minister of this country but in this house I’m in charge!”

Guido’s totted up the total speaking time for Boris, Starmer and Hoyle for the main section of PMQs, and found Hoyle contributed a whopping 20% of the speaking time. His predecessor would be proud…