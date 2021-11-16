Starmer on His Own Second Job: “We All Need to Reflect”

As the sleaze row spills into another day, Starmer was once again pressed this afternoon on why it was acceptable for him to coin it with his second job as a legal adviser for several years, only to now insist they’re inappropriate:

“I think there are moments when we all need to reflect and move forward. And I am accepting that this is one such moment. This corruption, this scandal, has been live now for the best part of two weeks, and I think that moving forward, we need to change rules… this is intended to say this is a moment. There come moments when you have to strengthen and improve rules… it looks as though we have already succeeded, in part, in that change of the rules. And that’s a good thing.”

Meaningless dribble – there’s a reason he’s not been doing media…
