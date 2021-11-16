Rees-Mogg Accepts Share of Responsibility for Paterson Debacle as May Lays into Government

In his Moggcast this morning, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he “must take his share of responsibility for this”, admitting he “thought it was the right thing to do [and] encouraged the PM to go down this route.” At Lobby this morning, the PM’s spokesperson said they still had faith in Rees-Mogg.

Thanks to Christopher Chope’s objection to last night’s motion the Paterson debate has been dragged into a new day, with MPs holding a debate on the committee’s report this afternoon. Theresa May didn’t hold back:

Meanwhile, despite buckets of abuse in WhatsApp groups last night, Chope was on fighting form – telling one of his Tory female backbench colleagues that she “hasn’t applied her mind”…