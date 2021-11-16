Gina Miller Prepares for Party Launch as Rival Centrist Party Fined by Electoral Commission

The latest electoral commission news proves quite the curate’s egg for radical centrists. On one hand, Renew – the remainer party co-conspirators may know best for getting through two leaders in a year – has been given a £2,800 penalty for late delivery of their 2019 election campaign expenditure. The LibDems also failed to deliver accurate quarterly donation returns, though they dodged any sanctions…

In more exciting news, however, for any remainiac, centrist readers who’ve stumbled onto the site by accident, it sounds like Gina Miller’s upcoming new party – the True & Fair Party – is close to launching. An email sent out to prospective supporters last night said they’re still waiting for electoral commission approval, though in the meantime she’s laying the groundwork for publicity materials. Gina wants a video showing “that people from all walks of life, across the country, want more accountable politics and policymaking that delivers better outcomes for them and their families.” Any co-conspirators wanting to help Gina’s new remainiac party out can submit an application to take part in the video here. Happy filming…