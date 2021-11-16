Ashworth Not the Only One to Offer Condolences to Liverpool Bomber

Jonathan Ashworth had a tough time last night over his Liverpool bombing faux pas, so Guido thought it was fair to point out he wasn’t the only one to accidentally pay respects to the family of a suspected terrorist. It’s easily done, after all.

On Sky News yesterday morning, Oliver Dowden expressed his “deep sympathy for the person that’s lost their life”, and claimed that he was joining the Prime Minister in doing so. Although Boris only tweeted his support for “all those affected”, rather than towards anyone specific…

Later, Labour MP Charlotte Nichols posted a tweet claiming she was “sending love to the family and friends of the person who was killed in the incident”. The tweet has since been deleted.

To top it all off, the Mirror then posted a Facebook status saying “…police have now named the man who sadly died. RIP 💔”. The statement was swiftly edited to remove the heartbreak, although it’s still visible in the post history…

All politicians make mistakes from time to time. You’re in good company, Jon…