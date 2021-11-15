Starmer’s Taxpayer-Funded Zoom Campaigning Revealed

Over the weekend some of the media finally started turning its attention to Labour’s brazen sleaze hypocrisy – from shadow cabinet members’ second jobs to Labour MPs using their own offices to run party political campaigning. It’s now emerged Sir Keir himself has used his office for non-parliamentary work – the same thing Labour for which wants the Standards Commissioner to investigate Geoffrey Cox.

Following his election as leader in April 2020, Labour told the press that while the UK is in lockdown Sir Keir would “tour the country virtually instead, taking questions at town hall-style meetings on Zoom”. Starmer tweeted plenty of these meetings – designed exclusively for Labour party leadership purposes. Guido has the receipts:

In a June session with Lancastrians, one viewer tweeted a screenshot of the event, with Starmer sitting in his taxpayer-funded office, showing the Zoom meeting adorned with Labour party branding:

Labour told the Mail on Sunday: “There have been no rules broken. Engaging with the public is a fundamental part of leading Her Majesty’s Opposition”. Contrary to this, however, the MP rulebook states “It is not acceptable to use parliamentary digital services for activities that could be considered party political campaigning“. Indeed the 2010 rulebook makes it extra clear this extends to offices and meeting rooms:



Might this be something for the Commissioner to take a proper look at?