Jess Phillips Shuns Constituency with Birmingham Tour Guide

Yesterday, Labour MP for Yardley Jess Phillips provided Observer readers with a fun guide to her favourite places across Birmingham, with plenty of recommendations for the best places to eat, drink, and visit in the city she’s always called home. Unfortunately the Yardley MP made a serious oversight: none of her picks are in her constituency…

Despite recommending 12 of the best shops, clubs, museums, and nature spots in Birmingham, it seems the 100,000 people living in Yardley are out of luck: the closest spot Phillips reckons is worth their time – the Milan Sweet Centre, where Phillips buys “at least 40 samosas” a week – is in the neighbouring constituency of Hall Green. Phillips is also a big fan of Stirchley… which is in the Selly Oak constituency.

For co-conspirators spending time in the Yardley area, the Guido tour team has looked in her patch and can recommend a stop at the Blakesley Hall Museum – one of the oldest buildings in Birmingham, which attracts thousands of tourists every year – although apparently Jess Phillips isn’t one of them. Similarly, Google Maps recommends the Inflata Nation Inflatable Theme Park, with 742 customer reviews averaging 4.4 stars. Guido anticipates her oversight of the inflatable attraction won’t feed through to a bounce in the local polls any time soon…